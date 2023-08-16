La Comer (OTC:LCMRF) Now Covered by UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of La Comer (OTC:LCMRF – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

La Comer Price Performance

Shares of OTC LCMRF opened at $2.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.09. La Comer has a twelve month low of $2.27 and a twelve month high of $2.41.

Get La Comer alerts:

La Comer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

La Comer, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of self-service stores in Mexico. The company offers perishables, groceries, and general merchandise and household products. It also operates cafeteria and fresh juices sections in its stores. In addition, the company leases real estate.

Receive News & Ratings for La Comer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La Comer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.