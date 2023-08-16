Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Stake Reduced by Human Investing LLC

Human Investing LLC cut its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 33.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,808 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,387 shares during the quarter. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 16,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,456 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on LW. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Lamb Weston from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lamb Weston has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lamb Weston

In other news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $500,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,859 shares in the company, valued at $5,733,785. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $652,310.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,597.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $500,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,733,785. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE LW traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $95.62. The stock had a trading volume of 398,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,457. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.79. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.91 and a 52 week high of $117.38. The company has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.17. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 84.65% and a net margin of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.18%.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

