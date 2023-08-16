Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) Plans Dividend of $0.05

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON LRE opened at GBX 569 ($7.22) on Wednesday. Lancashire has a twelve month low of GBX 454.20 ($5.76) and a twelve month high of GBX 670 ($8.50). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -58,000.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 584.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 588.57.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LRE shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Lancashire from GBX 713 ($9.04) to GBX 700 ($8.88) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Lancashire from GBX 770 ($9.77) to GBX 780 ($9.89) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 710.71 ($9.02).

In related news, insider Bryan Joseph acquired 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 624 ($7.92) per share, for a total transaction of £13,728 ($17,414.69). Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

