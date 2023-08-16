Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Shares Gap Up to $5.26

Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.26, but opened at $5.79. Lavoro shares last traded at $5.29, with a volume of 5,373 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Lavoro in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock.

Lavoro Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.74.

Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $486.41 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Lavoro during the first quarter worth about $11,201,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lavoro in the first quarter valued at $2,550,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lavoro in the 1st quarter valued at $941,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lavoro during the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Lavoro during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

About Lavoro

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. It sells agricultural inputs, including seeds, fertilizers and specialty products, crop protection products, and others for the agricultural industry. The company also produces specialty fertilizers, crop protection products, and biological crop inputs.

Further Reading

