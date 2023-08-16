Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Leap Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of LPTX opened at $2.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.46. Leap Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $18.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPTX. Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,276,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $523,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Leap Therapeutics by 134.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,106,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 633,666 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Leap Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $714,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Leap Therapeutics by 351.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 198,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 154,504 shares during the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LPTX. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Leap Therapeutics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Leap Therapeutics to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Leap Therapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd.

About Leap Therapeutics

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops antibody therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in multiple ongoing clinical trials for treating esophagogastric and gynecologic cancers; and FL-301, a monoclonal antibody that targets cells that express Claudin18.2 on their cell surface and is in phase I clinical trial, as well as two preclinical antibody programs, FL-302 and FL-501.

