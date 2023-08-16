Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Leap Therapeutics Trading Up 5.8 %

NASDAQ LPTX opened at $2.54 on Wednesday. Leap Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $18.60. The stock has a market cap of $30.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leap Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPTX. Samsara BioCapital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,276,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Leap Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $523,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Leap Therapeutics by 134.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,106,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 633,666 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Leap Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $714,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Leap Therapeutics by 351.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 198,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 154,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Leap Therapeutics to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Leap Therapeutics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Leap Therapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd.

About Leap Therapeutics

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops antibody therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in multiple ongoing clinical trials for treating esophagogastric and gynecologic cancers; and FL-301, a monoclonal antibody that targets cells that express Claudin18.2 on their cell surface and is in phase I clinical trial, as well as two preclinical antibody programs, FL-302 and FL-501.

