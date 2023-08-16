Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) Releases Earnings Results

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTXGet Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Leap Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Leap Therapeutics stock opened at $2.54 on Wednesday. Leap Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $18.60. The company has a market capitalization of $30.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Leap Therapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Leap Therapeutics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Leap Therapeutics to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Samsara BioCapital LLC purchased a new position in Leap Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $2,276,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $523,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 181,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 50,051 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 134.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,106,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 633,666 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 40.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Leap Therapeutics

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops antibody therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in multiple ongoing clinical trials for treating esophagogastric and gynecologic cancers; and FL-301, a monoclonal antibody that targets cells that express Claudin18.2 on their cell surface and is in phase I clinical trial, as well as two preclinical antibody programs, FL-302 and FL-501.

