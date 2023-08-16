Leerink Partnrs Weighs in on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 10th. Leerink Partnrs analyst A. Berens now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.08) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($1.03). The consensus estimate for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($4.72) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.39) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.39) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.38) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($5.39) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($4.18) EPS.

ZNTL has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZNTL opened at $27.64 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.18. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $31.49. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.79.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.82). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.34) EPS.

Insider Transactions at Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Kevin D. Bunker sold 80,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $2,401,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Matrix Capital Management Comp purchased 4,760,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.66 per share, with a total value of $107,861,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 13,959,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,332,988.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin D. Bunker sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $2,401,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $450,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Matrix Capital Management Company LP boosted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 51.7% in the second quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 13,959,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,811,000 after buying an additional 4,760,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,912,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,299,000 after buying an additional 1,003,575 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 113.1% in the second quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 6,877,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,023,000 after buying an additional 3,650,803 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 5,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,721,000 after buying an additional 926,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,298,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,789,000 after purchasing an additional 100,371 shares during the last quarter.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

