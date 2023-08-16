Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Leggett & Platt in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst A. Gupta now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.42. The consensus estimate for Leggett & Platt’s current full-year earnings is $1.54 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Leggett & Platt’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LEG. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Leggett & Platt in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

LEG stock opened at $28.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.99. Leggett & Platt has a 52-week low of $28.16 and a 52-week high of $41.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.24%.

In other news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total value of $195,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,884.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 135.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 63.6% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 377.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, private label finished mattresses, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

