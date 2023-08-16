LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $5.08 Billion

LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) traded down 12.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Over the last week, LEMONCHAIN has traded down 17.4% against the US dollar. One LEMONCHAIN token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LEMONCHAIN has a market cap of $5.08 billion and approximately $14,151.74 worth of LEMONCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

LEMONCHAIN Profile

LEMONCHAIN was first traded on March 17th, 2022. LEMONCHAIN’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for LEMONCHAIN is www.lemonchain.io. LEMONCHAIN’s official message board is lemonchain.medium.com. LEMONCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @lemonchain_lemc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LEMONCHAIN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lemonchain uses blockchain technology, a solution to value healthcare data assets, consisting of data accumulation, inquiry, and utilization.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEMONCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LEMONCHAIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LEMONCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

