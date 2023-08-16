Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) to Issue Dividend of $1.21

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 1.2149 per share on Thursday, September 21st. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd.
Li Ning Price Performance
LNNGY stock opened at $128.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.71. Li Ning has a 1-year low of $124.15 and a 1-year high of $259.00.
About Li Ning
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Li Ning
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Sipping On Success: Vita Coco Stock Setting Up For A Fresh Rally?
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- These 3 Stocks Get High Grades for 2023 Back-to-School Shopping
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- KB Home Constructs Bullish Price Action As Wider Industry Thrives
Receive News & Ratings for Li Ning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Ning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.