Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) to Issue Dividend of $1.21

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 1.2149 per share on Thursday, September 21st. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd.

LNNGY stock opened at $128.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.71. Li Ning has a 1-year low of $124.15 and a 1-year high of $259.00.

About Li Ning

Li Ning Company Limited engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes primarily under the LI-NING brand.

