Li Ning (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $122.10

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $122.10 and last traded at $122.38, with a volume of 8830 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $128.55.
Li Ning Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.71.
Li Ning Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $1.2149 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd.
About Li Ning
Li Ning Company Limited engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes primarily under the LI-NING brand.
