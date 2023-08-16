Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.24

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.24 and traded as high as $6.45. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund shares last traded at $6.43, with a volume of 303,890 shares trading hands.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.24.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.08%. This is an increase from Liberty All-Star Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty All-Star Equity Fund

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 89.6% in the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,324 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 9,603 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 5.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,647,196 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $10,657,000 after buying an additional 78,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 31.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 73,220 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 17,668 shares in the last quarter. 9.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.

