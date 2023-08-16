Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.24

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.24 and traded as high as $6.45. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund shares last traded at $6.43, with a volume of 303,890 shares trading hands.
Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.24.
Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.08%. This is an increase from Liberty All-Star Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th.
Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Company Profile
Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.
