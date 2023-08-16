Liberty Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LGDTF) Short Interest Up 23.1% in July

Liberty Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LGDTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,978,400 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the July 15th total of 1,607,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 348,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have issued reports on LGDTF shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Liberty Gold from C$1.80 to C$1.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Liberty Gold in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on LGDTF
Liberty Gold Stock Performance
Liberty Gold Company Profile
Liberty Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States, and Turkiye. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It holds interest in the Black Pine project located in Cassia County, southern Idaho; the Goldstrike project located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the TV Tower gold-silver-copper property located in northwestern Türkiye.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Liberty Gold
- Best Restaurant Stocks to Invest in Now
- On Holding Slips Into A More Comfortable Price Point
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- 3 Growing Cannabis Stocks Ready To Bloom
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Will Meta’s Pullback Offer Buy Point After AI-Driven Surge?
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.