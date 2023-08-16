Liberty Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LGDTF) Short Interest Up 23.1% in July

Liberty Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LGDTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,978,400 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the July 15th total of 1,607,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 348,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LGDTF shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Liberty Gold from C$1.80 to C$1.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Liberty Gold in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Liberty Gold Stock Performance

Liberty Gold Company Profile

Shares of Liberty Gold stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.25. The stock had a trading volume of 338,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,343. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.37. Liberty Gold has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $0.55.

Liberty Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States, and Turkiye. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It holds interest in the Black Pine project located in Cassia County, southern Idaho; the Goldstrike project located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the TV Tower gold-silver-copper property located in northwestern Türkiye.

Featured Articles

