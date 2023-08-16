Lido Staked ETH Price Reaches $1,820.10 (stETH)

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Lido Staked ETH has a market cap of $14.83 billion and $15.33 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lido Staked ETH has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. One Lido Staked ETH token can currently be purchased for about $1,820.10 or 0.06248429 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lido Staked ETH Token Profile

Lido Staked ETH launched on December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 8,145,445 tokens. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido Staked ETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi. Lido Staked ETH’s official website is lido.fi.

Lido Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 8,133,341.29911879. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 1,818.62894931 USD and is down -1.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 52 active market(s) with $28,465,593.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido Staked ETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lido Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

