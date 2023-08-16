Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.75.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.1 %

LGND stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.83. 64,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,727. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.41. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $57.77 and a 1 year high of $108.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.04.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.66. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $26.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ligand Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,906,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,534,000 after purchasing an additional 67,497 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,793,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,432,000 after purchasing an additional 19,440 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 817,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,171,000 after purchasing an additional 17,387 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 531,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,316,000 after purchasing an additional 61,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 466,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,628,000 after purchasing an additional 11,321 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

