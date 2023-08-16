Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Bought by ICW Investment Advisors LLC

ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Linde comprises approximately 1.4% of ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 11.9% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 151,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,776,000 after purchasing an additional 16,112 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Linde by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Linde by 6.2% during the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,078,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,093,271,000 after acquiring an additional 179,676 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Linde by 0.5% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 12,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 80.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Linde

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total value of $734,222.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,325.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total transaction of $15,545,355.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,747,059.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total value of $734,222.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,325.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $379.39. The stock had a trading volume of 651,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,934,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $376.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $360.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.84. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $262.47 and a 1-year high of $393.67.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 17.20%. The firm had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 44.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $416.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup started coverage on Linde in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.41.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

