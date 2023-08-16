Lisk Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.67 Million (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 15th. During the last week, Lisk has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. Lisk has a market capitalization of $113.76 million and $1.67 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lisk coin can now be bought for about $0.80 or 0.00002734 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lisk alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008775 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000262 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002609 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001691 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003206 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 142,520,146 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.