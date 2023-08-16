Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Short Interest Update

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,700,000 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the July 15th total of 10,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.5 days. Currently, 10.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

LAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC lowered their target price on Lithium Americas from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.11.

NYSE LAC traded down $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.96. 1,705,239 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,039,930. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.12. The company has a quick ratio of 10.00, a current ratio of 10.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.53 and a beta of 1.47. Lithium Americas has a fifty-two week low of $16.94 and a fifty-two week high of $33.10.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.15. Analysts predict that Lithium Americas will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,200,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,947,000 after purchasing an additional 93,027 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Lithium Americas by 12.2% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,878,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,069,000 after buying an additional 204,083 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 8.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,650,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,357,000 after buying an additional 133,973 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 11.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,022,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,357,000 after acquiring an additional 102,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the fourth quarter worth $17,582,000. 27.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

