Locus Chain (LOCUS) Price Up 4.1% This Week

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 16th. One Locus Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0240 or 0.00000083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Locus Chain has a total market capitalization of $49.97 million and $3,212.91 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Locus Chain has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Locus Chain Profile

Locus Chain’s launch date was April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,081,062,787 tokens. Locus Chain’s official website is locuschain.com. Locus Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@locus_10211. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Locus Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

