LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,346,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 529,537 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $468,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tri Star Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of MUB traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.64. The stock had a trading volume of 701,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,455,506. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.69. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.35 and a fifty-two week high of $108.66.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

