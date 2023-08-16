LPL Financial LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 657,824 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 12,588 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.07% of UnitedHealth Group worth $310,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 25 LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 71 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $2.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $504.46. The stock had a trading volume of 568,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,535,997. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $487.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $486.77. The company has a market capitalization of $467.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.66. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $445.68 and a 52-week high of $558.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.22. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $92.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $1.88 per share. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total transaction of $2,024,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at $39,772,866.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $562.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $595.00 to $603.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $577.53.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Further Reading

