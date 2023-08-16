LPL Financial LLC Has $374.85 Million Stock Position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 33.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,559,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,666,120 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 7.34% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $374,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,497,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024,149 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,041,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $220,884,000 after buying an additional 2,567,604 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,007,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,949,000 after buying an additional 728,320 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 137.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,005,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,387 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,405,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,962,000 after acquiring an additional 727,829 shares during the period.

Shares of FDL stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.46. 276,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,040,281. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a fifty-two week low of $32.10 and a fifty-two week high of $38.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.22.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

