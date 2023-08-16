LPL Financial LLC Has $616.64 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,454,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285,871 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $616,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 21,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 211.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 33,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 22,467 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTCS traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,350. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.72. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.01 and a fifty-two week high of $79.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.2368 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.

(Free Report)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.