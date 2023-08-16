LPL Financial LLC Lowers Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

LPL Financial LLC cut its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 52.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,535,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,175,339 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 3.72% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $500,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 9,066.4% during the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,949,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,895,608 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,443,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,955,000 after purchasing an additional 51,197 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,527,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,098,000 after buying an additional 289,818 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 2,011,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,938,000 after buying an additional 168,568 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 300.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,709,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,840,000 after buying an additional 1,282,697 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.12. The stock had a trading volume of 155,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,109. The company has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $77.28 and a 1 year high of $101.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.2981 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

