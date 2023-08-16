LPL Financial LLC Purchases 127,824 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,711,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127,824 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of LPL Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $1,395,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,478,790,000. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $405.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,412,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,750,086. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $422.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $408.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $386.50. The stock has a market cap of $324.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.