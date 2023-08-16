LPL Financial LLC Purchases 1,329,754 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,675,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,329,754 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 4.11% of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $548,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 176.6% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of COWZ stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.81. 1,392,904 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.58. The firm has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1911 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

