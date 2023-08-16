LPL Financial LLC Purchases 2,340 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 0.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,803,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 0.6% of LPL Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.98% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $786,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Watershed Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,438,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 24.1% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Vicus Capital bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,870,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,122,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

VCIT traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.22. The company had a trading volume of 3,336,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,594,380. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $73.37 and a one year high of $82.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.37.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.2594 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

