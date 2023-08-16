LPL Financial LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,581,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 58,325 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.79% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $393,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWD. Chapin Davis Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 3,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 6,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 21,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,250,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.03. The stock had a trading volume of 515,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791,413. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.89. The firm has a market cap of $50.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $134.09 and a twelve month high of $164.18.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

