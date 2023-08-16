Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) Given Overweight Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $4.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 176.82% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.80 price objective on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday.

Lucid Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of Lucid Diagnostics stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $1.45. 8,993 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,920. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.87. Lucid Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $3.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.45.

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter. Lucid Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 7,873.64% and a negative return on equity of 285.43%. Research analysts expect that Lucid Diagnostics will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lucid Diagnostics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Lucid Diagnostics in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 7,448 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lucid Diagnostics by 14.6% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,506 shares during the period. 15.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lucid Diagnostics Company Profile

Lucid Diagnostics Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company. The company focuses on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, primarily highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma (EAC). It offers EsoCheck, a cell collection device to prevent EAC deaths; and EsoGuard, an Esophageal DNA Test.

