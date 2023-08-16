Luis A. Ubinas Sells 2,004 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) Director Luis A. Ubinas sold 2,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.06, for a total transaction of $244,608.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Electronic Arts Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ EA traded down $0.74 on Wednesday, hitting $120.68. 1,543,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,301,082. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.87. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.53 and a twelve month high of $140.30.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Institutional Trading of Electronic Arts

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 100,845.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 349,922,048 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $45,384,890,000 after buying an additional 349,575,404 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth about $270,382,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,779,074 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,343,546,000 after buying an additional 1,690,474 shares during the period. Amundi raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 6,569,700 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $827,685,000 after buying an additional 1,608,594 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,910,863 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $350,613,000 after buying an additional 1,391,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

EA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. DZ Bank raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.64.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

