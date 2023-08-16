Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Gap Down to $51.34

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $51.34, but opened at $48.44. Lumentum shares last traded at $46.43, with a volume of 932,403 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Lumentum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Lumentum from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Lumentum from $78.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

Lumentum Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Lumentum

The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.32.

In other Lumentum news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $415,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,554.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 122,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,588,000 after acquiring an additional 17,546 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 149.0% in the 4th quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,064,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at about $670,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules.

