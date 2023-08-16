Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $137.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.30 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 19.98%. Magic Software Enterprises updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
NASDAQ MGIC opened at $12.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $597.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.70. Magic Software Enterprises has a 1 year low of $11.20 and a 1 year high of $18.79.
The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.327 per share. This is a positive change from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.4%. Magic Software Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.77%.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Magic Software Enterprises from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.
Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, vertical software solutions, business process integration, information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services, and cloud based services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.
