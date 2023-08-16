Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $137.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.30 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 19.98%. Magic Software Enterprises updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Magic Software Enterprises Stock Performance

NASDAQ MGIC opened at $12.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $597.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.70. Magic Software Enterprises has a 1 year low of $11.20 and a 1 year high of $18.79.

Magic Software Enterprises Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.327 per share. This is a positive change from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.4%. Magic Software Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.77%.

Institutional Trading of Magic Software Enterprises

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGIC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 7.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 118,867 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 7,725 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 50.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 3.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,109 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 73.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,229 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 23,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 18.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 165,967 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 25,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Magic Software Enterprises from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, vertical software solutions, business process integration, information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services, and cloud based services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

