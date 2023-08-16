Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $137.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.30 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 7.52%. Magic Software Enterprises updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Magic Software Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of Magic Software Enterprises stock opened at $12.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.70. Magic Software Enterprises has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $18.79. The company has a market capitalization of $597.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Magic Software Enterprises Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be given a $0.327 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.4%. This is an increase from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. Magic Software Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 69.77%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magic Software Enterprises

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 666.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 153.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,902 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 114.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 5,836 shares during the last quarter. 19.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MGIC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on Magic Software Enterprises from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, vertical software solutions, business process integration, information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services, and cloud based services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

