Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) to Issue $0.46 Quarterly Dividend

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th.

Magna International has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Magna International has a dividend payout ratio of 28.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Magna International to earn $6.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.5%.

Get Magna International alerts:

Magna International Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of MGA opened at $56.79 on Wednesday. Magna International has a 1-year low of $45.58 and a 1-year high of $68.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Free Report ) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.45 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Magna International will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Magna International from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Magna International from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Magna International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Magna International from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Magna International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.14.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MGA

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Magna International by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 153,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,673,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Magna International by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 905,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,821,000 after buying an additional 47,858 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Magna International by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 103,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,553,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Magna International by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 3,171 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in Magna International by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 19,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.13% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.