Magna Terra Minerals (CVE:MTT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Shares of Magna Terra Minerals Inc. (CVE:MTT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 80000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.04. The stock has a market cap of C$1.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Magna Terra Minerals Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada and Argentina. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the 100%-owned Great Northern Project comprising two claim blocks, which includes Great Northern and Viking Zones covering an area of 13,775 hectares located in western Newfoundland.

