Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of Mammoth Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

Shares of TUSK traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $4.56. 156,843 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,287. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.75. The firm has a market cap of $218.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.81. Mammoth Energy Services has a 12 month low of $2.87 and a 12 month high of $8.79.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.19). Mammoth Energy Services had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $75.43 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 2,336.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,846 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 8,483 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Mammoth Energy Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Wexford Capital LP increased its holdings in Mammoth Energy Services by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 22,566,238 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $108,995,000 after purchasing an additional 91,324 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Mammoth Energy Services by 424.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 413,206 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 334,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Mammoth Energy Services in the second quarter worth $49,000. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an energy service company. The company operates in four segments: Infrastructure Services, Well Completion Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Drilling Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution, and networks and substation facilities, including engineering, design, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.

