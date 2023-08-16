Mammoth (MMT) Trading Down 5.3% Over Last 7 Days

Mammoth (MMT) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 16th. One Mammoth coin can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Mammoth has a total market capitalization of $12.60 million and approximately $7,727.02 worth of Mammoth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mammoth has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004857 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00017736 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00018555 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000070 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00013930 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,124.55 or 0.99984914 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Mammoth Profile

MMT is a coin. Its launch date was September 30th, 2021. Mammoth’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,999,999,997 coins. The Reddit community for Mammoth is https://reddit.com/r/mammoth_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Mammoth is medium.com/@mmtchain. Mammoth’s official Twitter account is @mmtchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mammoth’s official website is mmtchain.io.

Mammoth Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mammoth (MMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Mammoth has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mammoth is 0.00180001 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mmtchain.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mammoth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mammoth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mammoth using one of the exchanges listed above.

