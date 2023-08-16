MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Free Report) – HC Wainwright lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of MannKind in a report issued on Monday, August 14th. HC Wainwright analyst O. Livnat now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.08). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for MannKind’s current full-year earnings is ($0.10) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for MannKind’s FY2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Get MannKind alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MNKD. StockNews.com downgraded MannKind from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of MannKind from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

MannKind Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MNKD opened at $5.24 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.45. MannKind has a 12-month low of $2.91 and a 12-month high of $5.75.

Institutional Trading of MannKind

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNKD. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MannKind in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MannKind in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MannKind in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in MannKind by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 10,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MannKind during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 52.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at MannKind

In other MannKind news, EVP David Thomson sold 95,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $447,295.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 735,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,030.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other MannKind news, CEO Michael Castagna sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.57, for a total transaction of $45,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,496,735 shares in the company, valued at $11,410,078.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Thomson sold 95,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $447,295.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 735,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,030.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 398,386 shares of company stock worth $1,843,268 over the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MannKind Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MannKind Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic products and devices for those with endocrine and orphan lung diseases. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Danbury, CT.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.