MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) PT Raised to $7.50

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $7.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 43.13% from the stock’s current price. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for MannKind’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MNKD. StockNews.com lowered shares of MannKind from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of MannKind from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

MannKind stock opened at $5.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.58 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.45. MannKind has a 1-year low of $2.91 and a 1-year high of $5.75.

In other MannKind news, CEO Michael Castagna sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.69, for a total transaction of $703,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,331,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,935,837.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Steven B. Binder sold 47,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total value of $223,272.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 838,324 shares in the company, valued at $3,914,973.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Castagna sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.69, for a total value of $703,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,331,735 shares in the company, valued at $10,935,837.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 398,386 shares of company stock worth $1,843,268. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MannKind during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in MannKind by 2.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 348,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 9,594 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in MannKind by 431.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 112,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 91,652 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in MannKind by 53.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 4,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MannKind by 18.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.68% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic products and devices for those with endocrine and orphan lung diseases. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Danbury, CT.

