Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Downgraded by Mizuho

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MPC. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $142.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $57.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.17, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.63. Marathon Petroleum has a one year low of $89.40 and a one year high of $149.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.34.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $0.77. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 36.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum will post 20.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 10.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, SVP Shawn M. Lyon sold 8,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total transaction of $1,189,854.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,036 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,547.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $713,662.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,213.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Shawn M. Lyon sold 8,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total value of $1,189,854.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,547.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,905 shares of company stock worth $4,513,612. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Petroleum

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,851,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $913,815,000 after buying an additional 85,809 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 15.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,281,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $846,968,000 after purchasing an additional 821,891 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,594,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $651,119,000 after purchasing an additional 123,745 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,966,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $582,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,288 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 121,130.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,942,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $458,859,000 after buying an additional 3,939,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Articles

