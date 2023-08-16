Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Cuts Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC cut its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,498 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 98,797.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,029,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,553,876,000 after buying an additional 11,017,849 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $876,014,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in International Business Machines by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,337,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084,458 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in International Business Machines by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,519,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $777,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 7.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,119,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,170 shares during the last quarter. 55.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines stock opened at $141.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $129.24 billion, a PE ratio of 65.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.84. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $115.54 and a 52 week high of $153.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 307.41%.

Several brokerages have commented on IBM. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.75.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

