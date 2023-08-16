Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Sells 1,200 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,986 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 2.1% of Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $16,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,604,575,000 after buying an additional 123,254,064 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,788,398,000 after buying an additional 5,566,797 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,226,390,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,011,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,523,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,934 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,180,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,575,190,000 after purchasing an additional 560,517 shares during the period. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.36.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 2.5 %

XOM opened at $108.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $432.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.89 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.74 and its 200 day moving average is $108.71.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 29.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 458,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.