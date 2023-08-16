MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Short Interest Down 15.8% in July

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400,000 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the July 15th total of 2,850,000 shares. Approximately 12.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 331,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HZO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MarineMax by 12.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of MarineMax by 166.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 62,369 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of MarineMax by 479.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,797 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 20,518 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of MarineMax by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 230,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of MarineMax by 149.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HZO traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,982. The company has a market capitalization of $730.92 million, a P/E ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.50. MarineMax has a 12 month low of $25.60 and a 12 month high of $43.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.60.

MarineMax ( NYSE:HZO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $721.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.62 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 17.10%. Equities analysts predict that MarineMax will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HZO shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on MarineMax from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James lowered MarineMax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. B. Riley lowered MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on MarineMax from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on MarineMax in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MarineMax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

