Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Shares Gap Down to $5.88

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.88, but opened at $5.73. Marqeta shares last traded at $5.99, with a volume of 2,073,931 shares changing hands.

MQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Marqeta from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Marqeta in a report on Thursday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.71.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 1.83.

In other news, Director Martha Cummings sold 21,371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total transaction of $110,274.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MQ. Sepio Capital LP acquired a new position in Marqeta in the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. JCSD Capital LLC raised its stake in Marqeta by 10,500.0% in the 1st quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Marqeta in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Marqeta by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,212,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,543,000 after purchasing an additional 286,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Marqeta by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 146,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 85,513 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, financial technology, embedded finance solutions, and large financial institution.

