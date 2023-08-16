Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 199,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,747 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $33,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 460,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 8,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 41,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,928 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 890,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,254,000 after purchasing an additional 8,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 20,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 12,976 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.20, for a total value of $2,493,987.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at $4,023,707. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 12,976 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.20, for a total value of $2,493,987.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at $4,023,707. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total transaction of $13,006,766.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,248,279.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $182.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $199.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.23.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

MMC stock opened at $190.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $93.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.92. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.11 and a 52 week high of $194.16.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 33.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 26th. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 43.36%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

