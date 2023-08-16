Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) CEO Matthew J. Murphy Sells 30,000 Shares

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.82, for a total transaction of $1,764,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 915,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,834,710.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ MRVL traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,115,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,786,134. The stock has a market cap of $49.34 billion, a PE ratio of -311.16, a PEG ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.40. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.75 and a fifty-two week high of $67.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -126.32%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $248,250,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 216.2% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Marvell Technology by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.56.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

