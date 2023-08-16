Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Acquired by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,043,117 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 465,102 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned 1.35% of Masco worth $151,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Masco in the 1st quarter valued at about $398,000. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in Masco by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,180,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,707,000 after purchasing an additional 160,181 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden lifted its holdings in Masco by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 47,823 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Masco by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 18,951 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Masco by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 278,816 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,863,000 after purchasing an additional 5,127 shares in the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Masco

In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total value of $549,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,380.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 188,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total transaction of $11,239,150.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,972,229.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $549,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,380.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 239,240 shares of company stock valued at $14,307,207 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Masco Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE MAS traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,496. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $42.33 and a 52-week high of $63.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.86, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.22.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.23. Masco had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 403.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus upped their target price on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Masco from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.58.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

