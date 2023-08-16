Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $14.33

Shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.33 and last traded at $14.57, with a volume of 125952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAXN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. 51job reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Roth Mkm upgraded Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Get Maxeon Solar Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on MAXN

Maxeon Solar Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $674.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.58 and a 200 day moving average of $25.40.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.15. Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 77.32% and a negative net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $348.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maxeon Solar Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the second quarter worth $39,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Firsthand Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the second quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.